"I could care less" - Austin Theory predicts the result of his match with Pat McAfee (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is confident of his chances at WrestleMania against Pat McAfee.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Theory has done his best to get under the skin of Pat McAfee. Soon after Mr. McMahon offered McAfee the chance to complete at 'Mania, Theory came to SmackDown to inform McAfee that he would be his oppenent at WrestleMania and hand him a beatdown at the Show of Shows.

Theory was in conversation with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of his WrestleMania encounter. The RAW Superstar spoke about the outcome of his match against McAfee. He claimed to be the future of WWE and boasted about his in-ring exploits with the likes of Brock Lesnar. Theory predicted that McAfee would be on the floor at the end of their matchup on Sunday.

Here's what Theory had to say:

"Look here's the thing. We could sit here and 'what if' all we want. But the reality is Austin Theory is the future of WWE. Everybody knows that I'm going to be the WWE Champion. I've been in the ring with Brock Lesnar. And I'm facing Pat McAfee. Like, just think about that for a second. He's got a great personality that people enjoy. Not me. I could care less. For me, I would walk into WrestleMania, my real WrestleMania, and it's going to be my moment. It's going to have Pat McAfee on the floor and I'm going to take the most stupendous selfie of my career." (from 2:04 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Theory spoke about his flawless selfies

During the interview, Theory shared his expert opinion on taking great selfies. The young star mentioned that he noticed a lot of terrible selfies in the world, however, he expressed immense confidence in his own photos.

"I got a little twisted up too becuase I'm thinking about all the selfies I've seen that are terrible. It makes it pretty easy for me to just post one. They're all pretty bad, mine's great, every time." (from 3:00 onwards)

Austin Theory will be facing off with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee on Sunday, April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Whether McMahon's protege gets the chance to take a selfie over a defeated McAfee remains to be seen.

What do you think of Theory's comments? Do you think he will come out victorious at WrestleMania? Sound off below!

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku