Austin Theory says he is quitting NXT amidst losing run

2020 has been a tough year for everyone and Austin Theory has now seemingly had enough. Theory is on a long losing run and after back-to-back losses to Bronson Reed on tonight's episode of NXT, the youngster "quit" on his way out of Capitol Wrestling Center.

The start of a character shift for Austin Theory?

Throughout his young WWE/NXT career, Austin Theory has leaned into the brash, young upstart gimmick. He's overconfident for his years, as he continues to claim he's already accomplished more than most people have in their entire careers.

He had a brief run on RAW alongside Zelina Vega and Angel Garza earlier this year, which included a WrestleMania 36 match, and was then a temporary disciple of Seth Rollins.

Austin Theory then returned to NXT but over the last couple of months, he has lost almost every match he's been in. On this week's episode, he had a planned match with Bronson Reed.

Things didn't go to plan, as Reed picked up a win. Theory wasn't satisfied, as he then grabbed a microphone to pump himself up and put down the hard work Reed has accomplished in his career so far.

The two had another match, albeit a much shorter one. Reed hit one move and picked up a second win over the brash Theory. During the commercial break after losing two straight matches, Theory was asked about the night.

He claimed that he was done and then seemingly quit, before driving off to contemplate his future. Is this the sign of a character shift for the usually overconfident former Evolve Champion?