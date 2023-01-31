Austin Theory recently commented on losing the Money in the Bank contract after an unsuccessful cash-in.

The RAW star tried to cash in on Roman Reigns multiple times for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but failed in every attempt, as he was always attacked before he could do it. He decided to cash in on Seth Rollins instead for the United States Championship during an episode of the red brand in August 2022. Unfortunately, he lost the match and the contract after being pinned by The Visionary.

During a recent interview with MySanAntonio, Austin Theory was asked if he was surprised when WWE took the briefcase off of him and how he reacted when he knew how he was going to lose it. He stated:

“Yeah, it's just one of those things where we came to a decision on what needed to be done. It's just one of those things, though. I think if you hold things too tightly, that you can't control, you're always gonna be unhappy. … You always have to look at the bigger picture. This isn't where we're stuck forever. You ask, ‘Why is this happening?’ But I think the why I was cashing in, it made sense. And, of course, it's not going to make sense for a week to the world, but they'll understand next week," said Theory.

Austin Theory on working with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

The 25-year-old star was recently involved in a feud with former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. The three stars feuded over the United States Championship, which Theory won after pinning The Visionary at Survivor Series WarGames.

When asked what it's been like to work with the two veterans, Austin Theory stated:

"It helps a lot. They [Lashley and Rollins] are guys that have been there for the past decade and have really made a mark. Both of those guys being former WWE champions, they just know that level of pressure and know about those main event matches and those spots on premium live matches... It’s good getting that ease of comfort with them because of their experience."

Austin Theory successfully defended his title against Bobby Lashley on RAW XXX last week. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

Who do you think will dethrone Theory? Sound off in the comments below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes