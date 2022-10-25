It appears that WWE RAW stars Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are heading to SmackDown this week.

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after spending nine months as a free agent. He returned on the August 22nd edition of RAW in Toronto, Canada. His wife, Candice LeRae, also recently returned to the company after the couple welcomed a newborn son into the family.

Austin Theory interrupted Gargano's return and got a Superkick to the face from Johnny Wrestling. The two had previously shared the stage together as The Way in NXT.

According to PWInsider, the two rivals are scheduled to step inside the squared circle for a match this week at WWE SmackDown. However, the report noted that the bout is most likely a dark match and will not be aired on television.

Johnny Gargano warns Austin Theory after WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano issued a warning to Austin Theory after a recent edition of the red brand. Speaking on RAW Talk, Gargano reminded the 25-year-old that he used to be his lackey in NXT before winning the Money in the Bank contract.

"Next week, Brooklyn, the Barclays Center, the place where I wrestled my first TakeOver. The place where I won the NXT Championship. The Barclays Center is Johnny Wrestling's house. Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Monday Night RAW. Finally, me and Theory one on one. I am going to remind him that he is just Johnny Gargano's lackey," he added. [00:26 - 00:54]

Gargano defeated Theory on the October 10th edition of RAW from the Barclays Center, but apparently their rivalry is far from over. It will be interesting to see when Austin Theory decides to cash in his MITB contract for a title shot.

