Austin Theory responds to getting knocked out by Brock Lesnar on RAW

Brock Lesnar was present on this week's WWE RAW to spice things up ahead of Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate also had some fun at the expense of Austin Theory, who he ended up dropping with the F-5.

Austin Theory later took to Twitter to respond after getting knocked out by Lesnar. The former accompanied his post with two selfies which he and Lesnar respectively clicked on the former's phone and said it was "totally worth it."

Judging from his reaction, it seems like the former NXT star took the beatdown like a pro and must have been thrilled to share the ring with a legend like Lesnar.

Why did Brock Lesnar knock out Austin Theory?

Brock Lesnar was present on this week's RAW to confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside the ring. Also present in the ring were Lashley's other opponents for the Elimination Chamber match, including Austin Theory.

Theory, who has lately been acting like a try-hard on the red brand to appease WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, ended up jumping on Lesnar from behind. However, Theory visited Suplex City and later got dropped with an F-5 as the rest of the superstars cleared the ring.

The 2022 Royal Rumble winner then clicked a selfie with the laid-out Theory, giving the latter a test of his own medicine.

While Lesnar will face either Roman Reigns or Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, the nine-times world champion will have another shot at the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

Lesnar will square off against Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and of course, Austin Theory inside the steel structure at Elimination Chamber.

If The Beast Incarnate happens to capture the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he will earn the opportunity to hold both world titles at WrestleMania.

