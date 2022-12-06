Austin Theory retains US Title after being attacked by former world champion on WWE RAW

Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

During a backstage segment on the show, Ali confronted the champion, who has been craving an opportunity at the title. Theory told him he'd grant him a title shot, but he didn't want to hear the word 'opportunity' come out of Mustafa's mouth again.

After the bell rang, the two stars went at it, but Ali was getting dominated. However, the latter refused to go down so quickly as he kept fighting. He took down Theory with a hurricanrana and a suicide dive.

Back in the ring, Mustafa Ali countered a move and hit Austin Theory with a Satellite DDT for a nearfall. Just then, Dolph Ziggler came out of nowhere and hit the US Champion with a superkick, sending him to the floor.

Ali wasn't happy, as the former World Heavyweight Champion cost him the match. The bout ended via disqualification, and Austin retained the title.

Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler then got into a physical confrontation, and Theory got back into the ring and pushed both of them down.

Austin Theory then hit The Show-Off with the A-Town Down and raised the US Title over his head. Next week on RAW, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins will face each other in a #1 contender's match for the United States Championship.

