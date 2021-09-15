Austin Theory returns to NXT, brings top RAW Superstar with him

Tonight marked a new era in the history for NXT as WWE presented a totally revamped version of the show. Touted as "NXT 2.0", the new and improved show has already featured new debuting faces and saw a familiar face return in the form of Austin Theory.

The Way member has been missing from television for the last couple of weeks, and it was the perfect night to make his return. At the end of the night, NXT featured Indi Hartwell's wedding to Dexter Lumis, so Theory returned to be with his stablemates.

That being said, Theory did not come alone, as he brought reigning WWE United States Champion Damian Priest with him.

Renowned for being a party-animal, Austin Theory brought back the former NXT Superstar with him to the wedding party, which consisted of The Way's leader Johnny Gargano, Odyssey Jones, and Cameron Grimes.

Grimes seemed to have made amends with Damian Priest, as the former rivals greeted one another and the former offered the latter a glass of champagne.

Gargano also seems to have missed Theory, seeing as how he hugged his protege when Theory threw up his hand for a high-five.

Damian Priest had a memorable run in NXT

While Damian Priest is having the time of his life on the WWE's red brand, The Archer of Infamy had a noteworthy run in NXT. Initially debuting as a monster heel, Priest soon turned into a good guy following his praiseworthy match against Finn Balor at TakeOver: In Your House (2020).

He then went on to have a feud with Cameron Grimes, and he had a solid run as the NXT North American Champion. Following his RAW debut, he immediately entered into a feud with The Miz and John Morrison whom he, along with Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, defeated at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team match.

Priest is scheduled to defend his US Championship against Sheamus at Extreme Rules on September 26, 2021.

Also Read

What do you think about Theory's return? Sound off below.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier