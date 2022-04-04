"There’s a lot of detail right now that I can’t let out" - WWE Superstar reveals if Vince McMahon will be in his corner at WrestleMania

Will Vince McMahon be in Austin Theory's corner tonight at WrestleMania?

Austin Theory recently spoke to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. to discuss his big matchup against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. When asked if Mr. McMahon will be in his corner tonight against McAfee, Theory said he doesn't need any help to win his match tonight.

"You know what, there’s a lot of detail right now that I can’t let out," Austin Theory said. "That’s why I am in the position that I am in, you know what I mean? I know what you’re trying to do, you want to know if Mr. McMahon is going to help me on Sunday, I don’t need any help. It’s Pat McAfee, it’s a guy that I don’t have to prepare for. It’s a guy that’s had to literally prepare so much for me, and he’s still not going to be prepared."

The Georgia-born star has been the WWE Chairman's protege since late 2021. The duo are often featured together in backstage segments during Monday Night RAW where McMahon either criticizes the young star or offers him advice.

Will Vince McMahon help Austin Theory defeat Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38?

While Austin Theory says he doesn't need any help to defeat Pat McAfee, fans may not be surprised to see Vince McMahon get involved tonight after what happened on SmackDown on Friday.

Theory is tired of hearing about his WrestleMania 38 opponent and said everyone would be talking about him after defeating McAfee later tonight.

"You know what, I am so tired of hearing about Pat today. That’s all people want to talk about is this Pat McAfee guy," Austin Theory said. "But do you know what everyone is going to be talking about? The most stupendous selfie in WrestleMania history that I take when that piece of crap is on the floor, and I am standing tall after I drop him with an A-Town Down."

