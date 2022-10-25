Former United States Champion Austin Theory's 50-day losing streak finally ended against Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The streak began on the September 5 episode of the red brand, where Kevin Owens defeated him. His last televised win was against Dolph Ziggler on the August 21 episode of RAW. Over the last few weeks, the Money in the Bank holder has lost to several stars, including Bobby Lashley and Johnny Gargano.

On this week's episode of RAW, Austin Theory went one-on-one against Mustafa Ali. His former ally, Seth Rollins, was the special guest commentator for the match. The Visionary is seemingly involved in a feud with Ali for the United States Title after the former RETRIBUTION leader challenged him last week.

Theory and Ali put on a fast-paced, highly-athletic match involving 450 Splashes, DDTs, and neckbreakers. Seth Rollins was rooting for the current Money in the Bank holder to win the match. When Ali went on top of the rope to perform his finisher, Rollins tried to run into the ring, distracting the referee.

This allowed Austin Theory to kick Ali off the ropes, and he proceeded to hit him with the ATL (A-Town Down) to win the match via pinfall. After the bout, Seth Rollins attacked Mustafa Ali, sending him into the timekeeper's area.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes