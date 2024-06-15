Austin Theory's ex-faction member is officially trying to break up his partnership with Grayson Waller on SmackDown

Austin Theory might be one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions with Grayson Waller, but not all is perfect for the duo. Theory's ex-faction member has attempted to split the two apart - and it wasn't even subtle.

This week on the SmackDown before Clash at the Castle emanating from Glasgow, the fans were witness to The Grayson Waller Effect, with the special guests being DiY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. For those who don't know, Johnny Gargano was Austin Theory's ex-faction member in WWE NXT, with the duo being part of a group known as "The Way" - which also included Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

Trending

Johnny Gargano made it clear to Austin Theory that he thinks Grayson Waller is holding him back and using him - putting himself in "The Way." It seemed clear that Gargano was attempting to get the former United States Champion to walk away from Waller.

Expand Tweet

Things didn't end well for the WWE Tag Team Champions though, and Grayson Waller didn't look pleased with Theory. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in their feud with DiY.

Many anticipate that a title match could be announced soon between the two teams. If Gargano and Ciampa walk out as champions, then it could very well be a death sentence for the Theory-Waller partnership.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been hoping to see Theory back in the mix as a singles star.