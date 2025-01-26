Austin Theory sends apology to multi-time WWE Champion following SmackDown disagreement

Austin Theory has sent a message to a two-time WWE Champion reflecting on the events of Friday Night SmackDown. The 27-year-old, alongside his teammate Grayson Waller, has been moved to the red brand as part of the Transfer Window.

After Nick Aldis revealed to The Miz that he is now a part of Friday Night SmackDown, The Awesome One tried to befriend A-Town Down Under in his fear of the Wyatt Sicks. However, their conversation was cut short by the blue brand's General Manager telling the former WWE Tag Team Champions to pack their bags as they would be headed to Monday Night RAW.

Austin Theory recently took to his Instagram account to post a clip of the SmackDown segment. He apologized to the A-Lister, stating they had to go.

Trending

"Sorry Miz gotta go🚀#wweraw #netflix," he wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Austin Theory receives massive praise from tag team partner

Austin Theory joined forces with Grayson Waller in 2023. Despite teasing a breakup several times, the duo has managed to stick together and appear regularly on the blue brand.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast, The Aussie Icon noted he was grateful to have Theory by his side. He stated that the latter was a great tag team partner and one of the most underrated talents in the business. Waller claimed Austin had everything to be the biggest star in the company, and everyone would see that one day.

"I'm grateful for Austin Theory," Grayson Waller began. "That's a great tag partner. That's one of the most underrated performers in the industry. I don't think people understand that, but they will. Austin Theory has everything it takes to be the biggest guy in the company. There's a reason he is always in there with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. And if you idiots don't get that, you will one day." [From 1:06:50 onwards]

You can check out Grayson Waller's comments in the video below:

A-Town Down Under did not have a great time on SmackDown, especially after losing the WWE Tag Team Championship to #DIY in July 2024. The duo would be hoping for a change in fortune with the change in brand.

Are you excited to see A-Town Down Under join the RAW roster? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback