Austin Theory sends a three-word message during WWE RAW

WWE RAW is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Austin Theory sent a message during the show.

Austin Theory made his WWE debut in 2019 and was prominently featured in NXT. He went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, he was unable to cash in for a World Title. Despite this, he enjoyed a successful run as United States Champion, holding the title for 258 days during his second reign. He even defended the title against John Cena.

After Vince McMahon was ousted from WWE, Theory's booking took a dip as well. Instead of being pushed as a top singles star, he was put into a team with Grayson Waller called A-Town Down Under. Together, the duo has won the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, they have faced their fair share of issues in recent months. Waller has gotten his partner in some trouble lately. This team has hinted at a breakup several times over the past few months.

Theory has now taken to social media during tonight's episode of RAW to send a message to the fans.

"Come on dawg🚀 #WWERaw #alldaytheory."

Check out his tweet below:



It will be interesting to see when Austin Theory breaks out from his tag team with Grayson Waller.

