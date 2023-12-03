Austin Theory shares rare personal update of intimate moment with his partner 

Austin Theory has become one of WWE's most entertaining stars over the past few months as well as one of the fastest-rising stars on SmackDown.

Theory's partnership with Grayson Waller has been successful on SmackDown in recent weeks and could lead to the two men being pushed towards a Tag Team Champion run. Given the hate that is aimed towards the two men on a regular basis, they rarely share private updates.

Austin Theory took to Instagram earlier today, where he shared an image of himself and his partner embracing with the caption:

"So baby will you be my lady, I miss you like crazy, see."

Theory is on the road with WWE for much of the year, and this time of year, ahead of the holidays, it appears that many stars are happy to head home to see their family.

Because RAW falls on Christmas Day this year, it seems that everything from the 18th of December up until Boxing Day will be pre-recorded to allow WWE stars to spend some time with their families and celebrate the festivities.

Austin Theory is in the Number One Contenders Tournament for the United States Championship

Austin Theory is one of eight men who were named by Logan Paul in the number one contender's tournament to become his first challenger for the United States Championship.

Grayson Waller, Kevin Owens, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley, and a mystery NXT star will be all part of the tournament.

The issue here is that the format is currently unknown, but Waller and Theory could be forced to go against each other if either wants the chance to win the United States Championship.

Do you think Austin Theory will be Logan Paul's first WWE championship challenger? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.