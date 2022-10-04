"Anything can happen" - Austin Theory teases cashing in Money in the Bank at a WWE live event

Austin Theory has commented on possibly cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at a non-televised WWE live event.

The former United States Champion won the briefcase in a ladder match involving the likes of Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, and Omos. He has attempted to cash it in multiple times on Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but was unsuccessful each time.

He can cash it in anywhere and anytime, even in the middle of a match. And since no one has ever cashed in the contract at a house show, could he be the first to do so?

Speaking to Graham “GSM” Matthews for Bleacher Report, Austin Theory teased doing just that by stating that anything can happen and there's no reason for it not to happen.

“I mean, anything can happen in the WWE,” Theory said. “That’s been said a lot of times. I feel like, who knows? Why would it not happen? It has to happen eventually, right? Somebody has to do it, and why not me, somebody who makes these headlines, these achievements. The youngest United States Champion, the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, and the man that could cash in at a live event. Who knows?” said Theory. (H/T WrestleZone)

Could Austin Theory become the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history?

During his short run on the main roster, the RAW star made history by becoming the youngest US Champion and Money in the Bank contract holder. He accomplished both while he was only 24 years old.

If he successfully cashes in the contract, then he'll become the youngest person ever to hold the WWE and Universal Championships simultaneously.

Austin Theory has the potential to be a megastar in the company, and it'll be interesting to see whether the higher-ups will put the world title on him or give him a failed cash-in attempt.

Do you think Austin Theory will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

