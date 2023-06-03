Austin Theory teases a new faction on WWE SmackDown; gets first major win as a team

Austin Theory is ready to create an impact on WWE SmackDown as the United States Champion. He did so by teasing what appears to be a new faction on the show. Tonight, he introduced Pretty Deadly to the crowd after they helped him last week, and it seems they are a team together for the time being.

Last week, Theory was defending his US Title against Sheamus. He was ready to use any means at his disposal, even trying to use a steel chair at one point.

However, Pretty Deadly's distraction helped Theory roll up Sheamus to pick up the win. He retained his title, and fans were left with a question about this new faction.

Now, they have the answers they want about Austin Theory on SmackDown.

He introduced Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, and the three stars teamed together against the Brawling Brutes. In the end, Theory and Pretty Deadly got the win, making it clear that they were now an alliance going forward.

Whether this will be a permanent faction remains to be seen, but that's what they were teasing on SmackDown this week.

What do you think of Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly as a team? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

