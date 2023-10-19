Austin Theory wants to join top WWE faction

WWE star Austin Theory is presently a member of the SmackDown roster. At 26 years young, the one feather in his cap that he never fails to remind viewers of is his win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

This past Friday night on the blue brand, Theory and his new tag partner Grayson Waller challenged Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a losing effort.

According to the former US Champion, Judgment Day regaining the titles on RAW was the result of his and Waller's efforts to send them away at less than 100%. While doing a sit-down interview for WWE's The Bump, Theory claimed that they should be grateful:

"Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the tag team champions right now? Uh-uh, I didn't think so, okay? I didn't think so. Yeah, thanks to me because I beat them down. Me and Grayson Waller, we wore them down. When they showed up on Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day, you know what they did? Swooped in." [From 25:22 onwards]

Theory concluded with a shocker. He expressed a desire to join The Judgment Day after what he did for them:

"They do [owe Theory a 'Thank You']. I'm not asking for a membership in The Judgment Day. I mean, it would be kind of cool, right?"

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell felt Austin Theory got some strong momentum following his segment with The Rock and Pat McAfee last month on SmackDown. He even claimed that it made him a big WWE star.

Jim Cornette also praised Austin Theory following the hugely successful WWE SmackDown promo

The Rock, Pat McAfee, and Austin Theory's promo on the September 15 edition of SmackDown drew a whopping 6.5 million views on YouTube.

Regarding Theory's mic work, Jim Cornette felt the former cut his best promo yet. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager elaborated on how it was different from when he was standing opposite John Cena on the Road to WrestleMania 39:

"This is the best promo I've heard of Austin Theory sounding like Austin Theory should sound like. Remember, with Cena, it was like he was intimidated. He let Cena bowl over him. It was five months ago. Point is, he looked like he was more comfortable here, he was more natural. He didn't sound like he was reciting anything or he was intimated. He mocked and derided McAfee."

Theory attempted to win back the US Championship at Payback last month from Rey Mysterio but failed. After falling short of winning the tag titles alongside Grayson Waller a few days ago, it remains to be seen where the two will go from here.

