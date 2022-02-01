Austin Theory qualifies for Elimination Chamber 2022

Up-and-coming WWE Superstar and Vince McMahon's protégé Austin Theory has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match for the upcoming titular premium live event.

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, several Elimination Chamber qualifying matches took place, one of which pitted Austin Theory against Kevin Owens.

During Seth Rollins' appearance on his KO Show, Owens demanded that the former use his influence to help the Prizefighter bypass qualification, which Seth refused.

Following this, the pair was interrupted by Austin Theory, presumably tired of waiting for his shot at the former Universal Champion. In an impressive effort from both men, Theory won and secured his place in the Elimination Chamber match. He joined Brock Lesnar and Riddle to challenge defending WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside the infamous structure.

Austin Theory is a fast-rising star in WWE

Theory's victory over Kevin Owens on RAW and subsequent Royal Rumble inclusion is another significant step in his career.

He was recently featured heavily on TV, with a selfie gimmick and impressive in-ring arsenal. Theory has also been featured alongside WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, depicted as a protégé of the boss.

He was an integral part of the previous era of NXT alongside the likes of former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano. At just 22-year-old, he was part of Wrestlemania 36.

He competed for the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Angel Garza against The Street Profits. Theory and Garza would be unsuccessful in their attempts to capture the gold.

