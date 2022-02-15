"This is the biggest match of my career"- Austin Theory opens up about his first-ever Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

Austin Theory recently talked about his first trip to Saudi Arabia that'll see him compete in his first-ever Elimination Chamber match.

This year's Elimination Chamber will see Bobby Lashley defend his coveted title inside the unforgiving structure against five other stars - Brock Lesnar, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former NXT Star said the match at the upcoming Premium Live Event is going to be the biggest match of his career:

"This is the biggest match of my career. It's for the WWE Championship. Everybody knows how big and how high-held the WWE Championship is. It's my first Elimination Chamber and I'm pretty excited about this. It's my first time in Saudi Arabia and I've seen the shows. I've seen Crown Jewels, It looks like WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia," Austin said.

He also stated that although the gimmick match in Saudi Arabia is going to be tough, he'll enjoy working on such a big stage.

"I got a lot going through my mind. I'm gonna enjoy the crowd. I'm gonna enjoy being in Saudi Arabia. But I also have to, have that point of focus because of the match I'm in. I mean not just the structure of the Elimination Chamber, but the opponents that are in the Elimination Chamber. It's going to be a tough day, but it's going to be a good time," he added. [0:50 to 1:43]

Austin Theory was laid out by Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW this week

While Theory might be on the run of his life, things weren't so good for the up-and-coming star on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The opening segment on the red brand this week saw all six participants of the match come out as they looked to build momentum.

However, the war of words soon turned into a physical brawl as Brock Lesnar ruthlessly attacked Austin Theory. The Beast Incarnate made his intentions clear as he laid out Vince McMahon's prodigy with an F-5.

The match in Saudi Arabia will be his second attempt for the WWE Championship. Theory faced former champion Big E in a singles match, where he was soundly defeated by the New Day member.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the video and give credits to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

