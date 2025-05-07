Ava makes a massive announcement; historic match announced for upcoming WWE event

Ava made a big announcement on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She made a championship match official for Battleground, where history will be made.

During the show, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry teamed up with Hank and Tank to take on DarkState in a six-man tag team match. Trick Williams showed up during the bout and got into a brawl with the TNA star, costing the babyfaces the match. Williams was a participant in the #1 contender's battle royal match, and he was eliminated thanks to Joe Hendry.

The two stars have been feuding for a while now. Several days ago, Trick even showed up at TNA Rebellion and attacked Hendry after his title defense. During a backstage segment, Ava informed Joe Hendry that she had spoken to Santino Marella, and they scheduled a match between him and Trick Williams for Battleground.

She also revealed that for the first time on a WWE Premium Live Event, the TNA World Championship will be on the line. Lastly, Ava told Joe Hendry that the contract signing will be next week, and he said he would be there. This will undoubtedly be an interesting match. If Trick Williams wins the TNA Title, he'll make history again.

