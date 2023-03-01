Ava Raine responds to recent NXT assault allegations

Ava Raine has responded to recent NXT assault allegations, which were levied against her.

For the past several weeks, attacks have occurred on NXT in the parking lot area. It all started when a mystery person attacked Nikkita Lyons during an episode of NXT. The assault left her needing surgery, resulting in Lyons being put on the shelf for several months.

Since then, several women have been accused of being the attacker, with the most common name on everyone's mind being Zoey Stark, given her history with Lyons.

Tonight on NXT again, Wendy Choo was taken out of the parking lot similarly by what seemed like the same person. Following the attack, another person was accused of assaulting Choo. This time it's Ava Raine.

However, Raine has denied having anything to do with the attacks by saying that she can't take credit for the attacks, but she commended the person behind the attacks.

"unfortunately i can’t take credit for these attacks but i commend whoever did. very forward thinking of them," tweeted Ava Raine.

While Raine has publicly denied having anything to do with the attacks, it's not difficult to see why people might think it's her, given her recent antics.

