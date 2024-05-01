Ava's major announcement on NXT: Spring Breakin' Week 2 interrupted by major WWE name; last match was nearly 4 years ago!

NXT: Spring Breakin' Week Two came to an end in a rather exciting manner, as GM Ava revealed the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The two women were in the middle of a promo in the GM's office, when Chelsea Green made a shocking appearance and Ava announced that she would challenge the reigning champion next week for the title.

This was a blockbuster announcement, coming on the heels of Chelsea's move to WWE SmackDown on Monday at the WWE Draft 2024. Green hasn't competed in singles action on NXT for 1,463 days, as her last one-on-one match took place on April, 29, 2020, against Xia Li.

Green now has a golden opportunity to become a champion and make a fresh start after struggling on WWE RAW over the past few months amid backstage run-ins and issues with RAW GM Adam Pearce.

As for Roxanne Perez, she was upset about the NXT GM's decision, as her last title defense was just a week ago. She survived a triple threat match against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria for the gold.

Perez, who wasn't drafted to the main roster this year, unlike Valkyria, became the NXT Women's Champion at the Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event during the WrestleMania weekend in early April.