Wrestling fans seemingly turned their backs on The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes following predictions of the WWE Draft on the latest episode of RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, Cody danced around the prospect of being drafted to SmackDown in a few days before delving right into the problem of Brock Lesnar.

However, his promo was cut short by Judgment Day's Finn Balor, and he offered Rhodes the opportunity to be a part of the heel faction. Balor was inclined toward Cody Rhodes needing help to put down The Beast Incarnate.

The American Nightmare respectfully declined the former Universal Champion's offer. He mentioned that he was medically cleared to take on Finn tonight.

Since Rhodes speculated that he might be drafted to SmackDown, WWE fans stormed to Twitter to share how they felt about it.

Some fans shared that Cody Rhodes should be drafted away from the company and probably return to his previous employer, AEW.

However, some WWE fans noted that the 37-year-old should stay on Monday Night RAW rather than Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, some fans wanted WWE to fire Vince McMahon after Rhodes' promo for unknown reasons.

It remains to be seen where The American Nightmare will go after the WWE Draft. Meanwhile, he has to prepare for a big challenge to face the behemoth Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023.

