Awkward Damian Priest moment before Bash in Berlin; Rhea Ripley forced to intervene

WWE Superstar Damian Priest was left in an awkward moment ahead of the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The Archer of Infamy's teammate, Rhea Ripley, was forced to answer for him.

After Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor's betrayal of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam 2024, The Terror Twins finally got their hands on The Judgment Day's Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin. Despite Balor's stable's interference during the Mixed Tag Team match, The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy emerged victorious.

Before Bash in Berlin, The Terror Twins had an interview with Denise Salcedo. During the conversation, the host played a game of "Who is the GOAT of wrestling?"

After a few choices, Rhea Ripley stuck with The Rock, and Damian Priest chose Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the duo immediately changed their answer to Triple H when Salcedo added The Game to the list.

The final pick was between Triple H and The Undertaker. Ripley stuck with her boss, but Priest walked away without saying anything. The Eradicator was then forced to answer for her teammate.

"He's going to say [The] Undertaker. I'm gonna say Triple H," she said. [1:18 - 1:24]

The former World Heavyweight Champion returned after Ripley's answer but still refused to choose his GOAT, seemingly not wanting to hurt the feelings of his idol, The Undertaker, or his boss, Triple H.

"Plead the fifth," he said. [1:28 - 1:29]

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley talked about her relationship with Damian Priest ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

During the interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhea Ripley highlighted that she has been friends with Damian Priest for a long time, even before they became teammates in The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley also mentioned that her bond with Priest has gotten stronger after leaving the fearsome stable.

"Well, we were friends way before The Judgment Day. We became friends in NXT. We had a close bond because we listen to the same music; we dress the same; I've worn this man's gear to wrestle when my gear disappeared. So, when we joined The Judgment Day, it only felt right, you know, because we were already best friends. Like we had our orientation coming up to the main roster together. I've known this man for a very long time, and the bond's just gone stronger," she said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Terror Twins' feud with The Judgment Day going forward.

