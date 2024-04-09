Awkward moment ensues during "title exchange" between Cody Rhodes and The Rock on RAW after WrestleMania 40

During the opening segment of the latest episode of RAW, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes. In a segment that lasted for about half an hour, there was a largely awkward moment between the two.

The Rock made sure to come out with his People's Championship which was awarded by Muhammad Ali's widow Lonnie Ali. Cody Rhodes, of course, had the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over his shoulder.

The Great One requested to exchange titles for a minute and they did exactly that, but in the awkwardest way possible. It looks like title exchanges don't go well in WWE because the awkwardness was present in the air - so much so that the crowd chanted "This is awkward" instead of "This is awesome."

The Rock wasn't exactly cheered, to begin with. He got the "Dirty" Dominik treatment and was given all types of derogatory, non-PG chants. The heat was real and the crowd wasn't having any of The Final Boss.

Still, he soaked it in and went on to tease a singles match against Cody Rhodes. He reminded Cody that while he may have pinned Roman Reigns on Night Two of 'Mania, The Rock pinned Cody the night before that.

He said that regardless of whether Cody is champion or not, The Rock will be coming for him.

It looks like Cody vs. The Rock will be on the cards at some point in the coming year. But it won't be anytime soon as The Final Boss confirmed he is stepping away for a while.

