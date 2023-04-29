"Aww I miss her" - Alexa Bliss sends an emotional message on Twitter

Alexa Bliss has made it known via her latest tweet that she misses her dark persona.

Little Miss Bliss joined forces with Bray Wyatt in 2020, and the alliance lasted until WrestleMania 37, where she turned on him. Bliss' sinister persona wasn't everyone's cup of tea, and many fans blasted WWE for adding supernatural elements to her character. Many other fans enjoyed the character, though.

A WWE fan recently shared a picture from WrestleMania 37 highlighting the moment Alexa Bliss interrupted The Fiend. The interruption caused The Fiend to lose his match against arch-rival Randy Orton. The photo came to Bliss' notice, and here's what she said in response:

"Aww I miss her."

Did Alexa Bliss' fans agree with her tweet?

It's no secret that the dark Bliss character received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Many fans at the time clamored for WWE to bring back "The Goddess" persona of Bliss. See how fans reacted to Bliss' tweet about her love for the character:

Bliss herself has previously opened up about her dark character. Check out what she said about the same while talking with Ryan Satin on Out Of Character:

“I jumped full in, matching what Bray did with The Fiend. The amount of cult documentaries and the amount of just different scary movies and things that I would watch, and even, so for me, I wanted to kind of have my character to have a bit of an identity crisis and with that, that’s why I kind of reverted to a child’s mentality, because I know for me personally, at least to get real about it, when I had my eating disorders, it was a traumatic thing for me and my brain went back to a childlike defence mechanism, so I kind of took part of that into my character." (H/T Wrestling-News)

Bliss last competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title. Unfortunately, Bliss failed to defeat The EST of WWE. She is currently on a hiatus from WWE TV, and her fans are anxiously waiting for her to resume wrestling on a weekly basis.

