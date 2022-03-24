"I wasn’t scared at all" - B-Fab opens up about WWE release

The shocking release of B-Fab was the beginning of the end for Hit Row in WWE.

B-Fab was initially released from WWE on November 4th, 15 days before the release of the rest of the Hit Row faction and just after being drafted to SmackDown.

Briana Brandy was a recent guest on The Angle Podcast to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about her WWE release and if she was worried it would happen, Brandy admitted it wasn't something she was worried about.

"I am going to be honest with you, I wasn’t scared at all," B-Fab said. "We had done so many things that had caught on in different ways. If we are doing a promo together, if one of us messes up we have to start over. We would knock them out in like four or five takes. So, they knew how we worked, when we went up there and was just doing things like that, I wasn’t nervous at all. Everything we were doing, I felt they just wanted to showcase us because they liked what we were doing. So, I wasn’t nervous at all. But I did see all the stuff on Twitter being like, ‘oh god, Vince, no, don’t touch it,’ I saw it all. But I wasn’t scared. I should have been."

B-Fab recalls the day of her WWE release

B-Fab also detailed the day of her release. She stated that it took all day to hear back from John Laurinaitis to find out why she wasn't scheduled to be with the rest of Hit Row for SmackDown that week.

"AJ reached out to Laurinaitis like, ‘hey, Bri doesn’t have a dot, is she not coming with us this weekend? I don’t understand.’ He’s like, ‘we will talk whenever I see you guys.’ So I am like, okay, this is about me, let me call him and see what’s up as well. No answer,” B-Fab said. “I was like, ‘oh goodness, what’s going on?’ I wait, no response. Then around the evening time he finally calls me back, and I am excited. Then he tells me that I am released. My heart dropped and I couldn’t believe it. He’s like, ‘oh it’s budget cuts,’ and I kept hearing it is my wrestling level compared to everyone else. The reason was mainly budget cuts, but I was hearing after, okay it was the wrestling level as well."

