The WWE Universe loves Pat McAfee for his epic stint as a SmackDown commentator and occasional but impressive matches.
With WrestleMania around the corner, fans are curious to know if McAfee will be back in WWE anytime soon. He recently took to Twitter to clear the air and share an update on his plans for wrestling.
McAfee said that he thinks of wrestling all the time, but his other business needs his attention at the moment. He also confirmed that he and his wife are expecting a child. While McAfee plans to carve his way into the WWE Hall of Fame someday, we might not see him return to the company immediately.
"A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now.. I think about wrestling everyday..that dream isn’t done. My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything. I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday. Believe that," wrote McAfee.
He last appeared at Royal Rumble earlier this year in one of the best surprises of the night and joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the commentary desk.
WWE fans react to Pat McAfee's announcement on Twitter
It didn't take long for fans to flood the aforementioned tweet with supportive messages. Several insisted that Pat McAfee take his time and return when his priorities allow. Others suggested a potential match between the SmackDown announcer and LA Knight at SummerSlam later this year.
Here's how the internet reacted to Pat McAfee sharing his plans for an eventual return to wrestling in the future:
Pat McAfee locked horns with Austin Theory at WrestleMania last year and delivered an excellent match. McAfee won the match and immediately challenged Vince McMahon to an impromptu bout, which the latter won.
In the post-match segment, Vince and Theory attacked McAfee, leading to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin walking out to a thunderous pop. He hit Vince and Theory with a Stunner and decided to drink beer with McAfee. The latter enjoyed a brief moment of celebration before also eating a Stunner.
