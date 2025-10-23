"Back at it again" - WWE legend Brie Bella drops huge tease; set for Nikki Bella "reunion"

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were one of the most important figures during the Women's Revolution in WWE. Nikki made her return to WWE earlier this year and has been frequently featured on weekly programming. Brie recently teased her return to the ring by posting a story with Nikki on her Instagram.

Both Bella twins are former Divas Champions and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. While Nikki returned to in-ring competition earlier this year, Brie had her last in-ring match at Royal Rumble 2022 in the Women's Rumble match.

Following her return to WWE, Nikki was involved in a grudge feud with Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She made her return on this week's RAW helping Stephanie Vaquer against the Judgement Day.

Brie recently took to Instagram to post a few stories subtly hinting towards her in-ring return. Fans have been rooting for her to return ever since Nikki came back.

Brie Bella's Instagram story (Image via her Instagram)

It will be interesting to see if Brie will come back to team up with Nikki Bella once again.

Brie could return to help Nikki Bella against the Judgement Day

Stephanie Vaquer faced off against Roxanne Perez on this week's episode of RAW. After Stephanie won, she was attacked by Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez. Nikki Bella came out to help the Women's World Champion fight off against the former Women's World Tag Team Champions.

In a backstage segment, Stephanie and Nikki interacted where La Primera promised Bella that she has her back. However, Brie could return and reform the Bella Twins with Nikki to fight off the Judgement Day when Stephanie is busy dealing with her title defenses.

Fans are hoping to see the iconic Bella duo back together as a tag team in WWE. They could also go after the Women's World Tag Team Championships.

