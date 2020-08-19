This week on RAW we saw 'The Viper' Randy Orton take out another legend with his punt kick. The legend was none other than the 'Heart Break Kid' Shawn Michaels.

However, unlike most of his victims who lay flat unconscious after they are struck by The Viper, Shawn Michaels managed to sit upright with the help of the ropes; looking dazed and concussed.

Many fans and critics, including 10-time tag team Champion Bully Ray, blasted Shawn Michaels for his 'poor' selling of the RKO and punt. Some even called it disrespect towards Randy Orton.

Randy Orton punted Shawn Michaels

Here is what Bully Ray stated on Twitter:

An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy F*****G Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????

Former IMPACT restling knockout Velvet Sky also stated that she felt it was bad selling by Shawn Michaels.

''So Shawn takes Orton’s RKO PLUS punt to the head & sits himself up in the corner & tries to get up like nothing happened. Basically no selling both moves. Way to bury Randy. Then Drew takes RKO alone & stays down selling like ur supposed to. Complete disrespect to Orton by Shawn''

Many fans have defended the Heart Break kid saying that his facial expressions did a good job of selling the attack. Shawn Michaels appeared to be unresponsive after being attacked by The Viper which clearly indicates the severity of Orton's kick.

Shawn Michaels is also considered one of the best 'sellers' in WWE history.