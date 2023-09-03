Backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley denies allegations of DM'ing 33-year-old WWE star

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley vehemently protested against claims that she was sending messages to SmackDown sensation Grayson Waller.

The Aussie star hosted a special episode of The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023 with Cody Rhodes as the guest. On the show, Cody made the announcement that Jey Uso, who had earlier quit WWE, would be joining Monday Night RAW. Jey came out to the ring and Superkicked the 33-year-old star before celebrating with the audience.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Waller backstage, asking about his jaw. The Aussie star was more optimistic and said that he had two blockbuster guests on his show and he was feeling on top of the world. He claimed that although he was Superkicked, the clip would be viral soon.

Before leaving, he also asked Cathy to stop DM'ing him. Kelley refused the allegations and made it clear that she never messaged Grayson.

"I don't DM him. I don't." [From 0:37 - 0:40]

Grayson Waller wants WWE to fire Jey Uso

Cody's announcement of Jey Uso returning to RAW sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

However, Grayson Waller was not too happy with how things panned out. He was irate after being at the receiving end of a Superkick from Jey. He took to Twitter to protest the unprecedented action. He mentioned that Uso attacked him unprovoked and urged higher management to fire Jey.

Waller has been an up-and-coming star on the blue brand, and he even managed to pick up a tag team win, teaming with Austin Theory over the legendary Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on SmackDown this past Friday.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the outspoken Aussie in the coming weeks.

