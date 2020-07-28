Backstage details on how AJ Styles is treated in WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE a few months back as part of the budget-cuts due to Coronavirus. Multiple Superstars were released by the company. Many of them, including Gallows and Anderson, have chosen to sign with IMPACT wrestling.

Luke Gallows recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and talked about multiple topics. They spoke about AJ Styles and how The Good Brother's relationship with him wasn't affected after their release.

Chris Van Vliet also asked Gallows about how close AJ Styles was to jumping ship and joining AEW. The former RAW Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows responded that Styles has always been treated with respect in WWE.

“He’s on a different level than us. He reached a different top guy WWE level. He’s working with a different kind of money than we are working with and working with a different kind of creative than what we were working with. I don’t know how close he got to leaving. They always treated AJ Styles properly. He’s a few years older than us. In confidence, he told us what his offer was and it was amazing. No matter how good it is outside, that’s going to be real hard to say no to anybody giving you that money. It just is.” (H/T: Wrestlingnews)

Luke Gallows on if he was 'mad' at AJ Styles

Luke Gallows also talked about if his equation with AJ Styles was hampered after he was released from WWE. He said that even AJ Styles didn't know that they were going to get released. Luke Gallows admits that at the end of the day, it is just entertainment.

''I don’t want to put it all on AJ but AJ was very influential in us staying. That’s not a bad thing. He didn’t know either and I think that’s why he felt so bad about it. We are grown men. It’s nobody else’s responsibility but he was like, I feel so bad. I convinced you guys to stay. I told you everything was going to be all right and then it wasn’t. But we were never mad at him. We were never mad at him for two seconds. It’s wrestling. It’s entertainment. The wheel keeps on turning. If he would have gone to AEW, we would have gone. We would have been out of there because his contract was up too in January and we could have all gone together.''