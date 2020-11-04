Backstage details about Brock Lesnar's attitude towards rejecting ideas revealed (Exclusive) 

The fans have various versions in their minds of how Brock Lesnar could be when he is not portraying the role of a Beast Incarnate on WWE TV. The intimidating and no-nonsense demeanor of the former WWE Champion can always give the fans a wrong idea of how the man actually is behind the scenes.

Reports of Brock Lesnar's backstage altercations over the years haven't helped his image either, but in reality, the veteran Superstar is a really great guy to work with when the cameras stop rolling.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted live Q&A session with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

During the chat, I had the opportunity to ask the veteran referee about how Brock Lesnar was backstage when putting together matches, the in-ring communication, and other relevant factors that often go unnoticed.

Jimmy Korderas, who worked for the WWE from 1987 to 2009, revealed that Brock Lesnar understood his role quite well. Korderas likened Brock Lesnar to a sponge. During the early days of his career, Brock Lesnar listened to everybody and took in all the information he needed to move up the ranks.

Brock Lesnar got into his character as time passed, but he still had a diplomatic attitude if he had to reject ideas. Brock Lesnar wouldn't outrightly shut someone down but would try and make the opposing party understand his point of view.

Jimmy Korderas added that Brock Lesnar is a lot more 'user-friendly' as he is made out to be.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about Brock Lesnar:

"He was fine. He understood his role really well. Early on, he was very much a sponge, listening to everybody and taking in information. As time went on, obviously, he started to go into his character, and instead of saying no, he would never say, 'No, I ain't doing that,' he would say, 'Do you think I would do something like that?' You know what I mean. He is a lot more user-friendly (laughs)."

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36. While he is expected to make his WWE return, there are currently no updates on when that would happen.

In addition to Brock Lesnar, Jimmy Korderas also revealed how The Undertaker and John Cena were like backstage in the WWE during the latest UnSKripted episode. The veteran official also told a previously unknown detail about coming up with the name of an iconic finishing move.