Backstage details on conditions in WWE ahead of SmackDown after Bray Wyatt's passing (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk passed away in the last two days, leaving WWE and the wrestling community stunned. Naturally, everything that was going to take place on the SmackDown immediately after the two tragedies would have changed, and that's what happened. As per a report by Dr Chris Featherstone, some backstage details have emerged ahead of the show.

Bray Wyatt's passing at the age of 36 shocked the world, with no one ready for the news. Although there had been reports of a "life and career-threatening illness" previously, it was also said that Wyatt was recovering and even preparing for a return.

Now, as per what sources told Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Dr. Chris Featherstone, his passing naturally affected SmackDown. As had been reported previously, Dr. Chris was also told that a lot of things were rewritten for SmackDown.

On top of that, naturally, in such a situation, he was told everyone was very down backstage, with the mood very somber as the promotion got ready for the tribute show. With the impact that Wyatt had on everyone surrounding him, this is hardly surprising.

As was seen with the opening shot, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were flown in, with Triple H standing front and center as all the stars paid tribute to the star.

