Backstage information on future WWE releases; Vince McMahon's role concerning releases - Report

Sean Ross Sapp revealed his conversation with a high-level WWE official via Fightful Select regarding WWE releases. The official noted that the releases are going to be a "regular occurrence" from here on, although they won't be on the same degree and scale as the previous ones.

I spoke with a WWE official this morning about the mass releases, them happening so frequently, and what they thought was the catalyst, and what was supposed to happen.



Another reliable source, Andrew Zarian, has also stated that more releases are to come.

It was also noted in the Fightful Select report that Vince McMahon has the strongest say and if he wishes, he can stop any of the releases. However, the WWE releases are a 'collaborative effort'.

The report also stated that "mass releases" weren't a major issue before 2021 and that officials believed this year to be an exception when it comes to releases.

There have been numerous WWE releases this year

This year WWE has released over 50 wrestlers with the latest batch of WWE releases coming last night as SmackDown aired. The stars released were from NXT. Here's the list of names who were let go last night.

-Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

This came a few days following the shocking release of Bray Wyatt, who was let go just 2 days after reportedly being medically cleared.

Nonetheless, a few of the released names have found safe landing spots outside WWE given how vastly different the landscape of wrestling is now compared to just a few years ago.

With AEW being a major wrestling promotion in North America, wrestlers have found an alternative. Stars including Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black have already made the jump over to AEW following their WWE releases this year.

However, AEW isn't the only other option available. Chelsea Green was released by WWE in April and made her Impact Wrestling return at Slammiversary last month. She has since been regularly appearing on Impact Wrestling.

Right now, many wrestlers are still waiting for their non-compete clauses to run out so they can perform again. We might see even more recently released WWE stars show up in AEW or Impact.

