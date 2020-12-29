Backstage details on Hulk Hogan asking to lose to Jacques Rougeau (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan has been accused of refusing to lose matches against certain opponents throughout his career. However, according to Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie in WWE), the wrestling icon offered to lose against him when they fought in 1997.

The match took place on Rougeau’s show in his hometown of Montreal on April 11, 1997. Hulk Hogan held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the time, while Rougeau worked alongside Carl Ouellet in the Amazing French Canadians tag team.

Rougeau appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He recalled that Hulk Hogan was the one who suggested the outcome of their match.

"He says, ‘Well, you’re going over’ in front of all the boys," said Rougeau. "I actually felt uncomfortable because [Ric] Flair was there, a lot of the big guns were there. It was a big crowd, a big card. Anyway, I laughed at the time and then when I realized Hulk was serious, I just listened to every word. I didn’t want to say one word that would change his mind. So it was like, ‘Whatever you say, Hulk, I’m all ears, whatever you wanna do.’"

Rougeau’s clean victory over Hulk Hogan remains one of the most talked-about moments of his wrestling career.

Hulk Hogan and Jacques Rougeau’s history

Hulk Hogan joined WCW in 1994

Although Hulk Hogan and Jacques Rougeau worked for WWE and WCW around the same time, they hardly ever crossed paths.

According to cagematch.net, their only other match took place at a WWE live event in 1989. On that occasion, Hulk Hogan teamed with Jim Duggan & Ronnie Garvin to defeat Dino Bravo, Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau via disqualification.