Backstage details of Vince McMahon's contract discussions with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash before they signed for WCW

In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash ended up leaving the then-WWF and signed lucrative contracts with WCW. Hall and Nash turned down offers from the WWE to sign guaranteed deals with WCW, which also saw them working lesser dates.

On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed Kevin Nash and Scott Hall's contract talks with Vince McMahon in 1996 prior to their departure for WCW.

According to Prichard, Hall was honest and told Vince that he was thinking of jumping ship to WCW while Nash, on the other hand, said he wasn't leaving the promotion:

"Then when the window came; time for them to be able to discuss and talk with other groups, they went in and they made their deal. But it was letters of offer and things like that. Not necessarily contract negotiations and sh*t like that - that was going on but at first I heard it was Razor [Ramon] and it was the rumblings about Kevin Nash, because both were asked. Razor stepped up and said, ‘Yeah, I’m thinking about making a move. If you guys can give me a guarantee and I knew what I was making then I would consider it, to stay.’ Kevin said he wasn’t leaving. Kevin had given Vince his word, ‘I’m not leaving.’ That turned out to not be the case." said Prichard H/T: Post Wrestling

A look at Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's WCW debuts

Scott Hall made his iconic WCW debut on Nitro in May 1996. Coming out of the crowd, Hall grabbed a mic and entered the ring, putting a stop to the ongoing match between Mike Enos and Steve Doll. Hall then cut an iconic promo that included the words "You know who I am but you don't know why I'm here."

Over the following weeks, Hall teased that he would soon be joined by others. The first of these ended up being former WWF Champion Kevin Nash. The duo formed The Outsiders which eventually led to the birth of the NWO at Bash at the Beach 1996 where they were joined by Hulk Hogan, who ended up being the third man.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Arjun