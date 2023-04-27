Backstage details about a WWE executive wanting to put a wrestler in a storyline where he was responsible for the 9/11 attacks

WWE is in the middle of a lawsuit from Britney Abrahams, and in the suit, several details have emerged about backstage issues within the company. One of the main issues saw WWE's lead writer Ryan Callahan humiliate Kyla Sylvers after she spoke out against an idea he had proposed.

There was a storyline being pitched for Mansoor behind the scenes, and there was talk about his involvement with Aaliyah and a secret the star kept from the female superstar.

As stated in the court documents, Ryan Callahan disagreed with the secret that Sylvers and Britney Abrahams had proposed and instead said, “How about his secret is he's behind the 9/11 attacks?”

The idea made Sylvers nervous, and she laughed, saying they should not do that and talk about other parts of the pitch. Apparently, his Mansoor idea being dismissed didn't go down well with Ryan Callahan, who made fun of her, saying, “Oh, I guess you're the lead writer now.”

For the rest of the meeting, whenever any writer had a question for Callahan, they were asked to direct it to Sylvers. The WWE lead writer kept saying that she was the lead writer and would deal with them.

Sylvers and Abrahams felt that this was discriminatory as white writers were not treated in this way. They also claimed that black performers thanked them for protecting them from being "unheard and misunderstood culturally."

This was among several accusations leveled in the lawsuit. It should be remembered that Zelina Vega is on the roster, and her father was lost in the 9/11 attacks.

What do you think of the storyline proposed by the WWE lead writer Ryan Callahan? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

