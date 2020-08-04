Backstage details on WWE RAW Underground; changes that were suggested

This week's WWE RAW saw the return of Shane McMahon, who hadn't been seen on WWE television since last year. Shane returned and introduced a new wrestling concept to the WWE Universe, a shoot fight wrestling competition called RAW Underground.

Now, we have more details about RAW Underground, as Fightful Select have given us more information on the new addition to RAW. As per their report, WWE filmed more of RAW Underground until midnight EST for next week's show. The report further says that there were others in the running to be the host of the segment apart from Shane McMahon.

The Fightful report further says that a majority of the roster did not have an idea of what was being filmed. Finally, the report also revealed that WWE had planned to use the "underground" name for other things in the last few years.

What is RAW Underground?

RAW Underground was announced on the August 3, 2020 edition of WWE RAW by Shane McMahon, where a few unknown fighters fought with WWE Superstars in a shoot style competition.

This is reminiscent of the Bloodsport wrestling/MMA events that have been held over the past few years. RAW Underground is also somewhat similar to the Brawl For All event that WWE held over two decades ago, which was quite controversial.

We will learn more about RAW Underground in the coming weeks as it is set to return next week as well.