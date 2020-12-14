Mike Chioda was released by WWE earlier this year in April after 31 years with the promotion. Chioda started off as a referee in WWE in 1989 and became one of the most recognizable referees in pro wrestling over the years.

Since his WWE release, Chioda has refereed a few matches in AEW, including the TNT Championship match between Cody and Darby Allin at Full Gear.

Mike Chioda reveals how WWE referees are trained

Legendary referee Mike Chioda was a guest on WrestlingINC Daily recently. During the interview, Chioda gave fans an insight into how referees are trained in WWE. Mike Chioda also spoke about how similar to wrestlers who come in, a handful of referees grasp it right off the bat while most take more time get to understand it:

"Yeah [they] train, but a lot of wrestlers are training wrestlers there too. They're training them on their entrances, on their workmanship, on their selling [and] on taking bumps. The referees down there, how much experience does that referee have if he's down there training referees that come in? Has he been a referee for 15-20 years?

"Sometimes, when you're a worker, a professional wrestler, you can come in this business, I've only seen that very few times, and be an unbelievable talent in a couple of years. Sometimes, it takes a wrestler quite a few years to really learn the business, and that's what I feel about refereeing. There may be some referees that come in and grasp it right away, but there's going to be the majority that are going to need experience throughout." H/T: WrestlingINC

Mike Chioda also revealed that WWE referees are not employees and are instead independent sub-contractors. He said that some referees like him, who were part of the ring crew as well as being a referee had all their expenses like hotels and transportation paid for. However, a lot of other referees signed to WWE had to pay for their own hotels, transportation, and food.

