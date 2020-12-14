The Rock is one of the biggest stars in WWE history and is also one of the top actors in the world. He also recently became part-owner of the XFL. However, his journey into Superstardom started in the 90s when he was discovered by late WWE legend Pat Patterson.

Bruce Prichard credits Pat Patterson for discovering The Rock

This story was told by Bruce Prichard on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle. Prichard revealed that Patterson had called him up to tell him about The Rock, who was playing football up in Canada at the time. Patterson brought a young Rock to a television taping, following which he was signed to a developmental deal. Prichard credited Patterson for discovering The Rock's talent early on and bringing him into the WWE:

"100 percent Pat Patterson. To set the record straight, I was doing talent relations at the time, and Pat called me about this kid ‘Dewey Johnson.’ Rocky’s kid. He goes, ‘He’s been playing football in Canada, and I’ve seen him in the ring and he’s a natural. But he needs to be trained.’ And asked us if we could take a look at him. Brought him to Houston for a television taping to work with the Brooklyn Brawler. That was Pat. Vince, at the time, was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Signed him to a developmental deal at the same time we signed Mark Henry and all those guys. But Pat was the person that introduced us to him, and Pat was the one that brought him in. I credit Pat 100 percent for discovering the Rock and having the confidence in him from day one. Pat definitely pushed the Rock, and rightfully so." H/T: 411Mania

Bruce Prichard went on to say that Pat Patterson had "a passion" for The Rock. Prichard also spoke about how the late WWE legend loved The Rock, both as a person and the character.

The Rock is a 10-time world champion in WWE and a true mega star. The Rock's acting career began with The Scorpion King in 2001 and he hasn't looked back since. He's also made sporadic returns to WWE over the years including some big matches at WrestleMania.

Speaking of WrestleMania, there has been some talk that The Rock could return to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.