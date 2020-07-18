Backstage details about the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman revealed

At the upcoming WWE PPV, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, we will see Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt lock horns in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. The entire detail of this stipulation have been masked until now and will be revealed at the PPV.

However, the latest reports by WrestleVotes has now confirmed that the Wyatt Swamp Fight has already been taped. As per their sources, the match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was filmed last night at Florida.

After some delays, I’m told the Swamp Fight for Extreme Rules was filmed last night in Florida. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2020

The match is also expected to feature elements from the history of both the Superstars, mainly dating back to their time in the Wyatt Family. Both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will deliver their best in this encounter even though it is not a title match.

The last few months have seen the WWE Creative experiment with the cinematic matches. To their credit, the producers have done extremely well with such cinematic matches, and they will look to replicate the same results with the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Both Superstars previously locked horns in a non-title match at Money in the Bank. It has been rumoured that their feud will end in a match with the WWE Universal Championship match on the line. Bray Wyatt is set to bring back the Firefly Fun House on tonight's episode fo SmackDown.

The feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in WWE

After Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, it was speculated that he would eventually lose the title to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Both Superstars have been involved in a feud for a long time now. Their last encounter witnessed Braun Strowman toying with the idea of joining forces with Bray Wyatt. Several backstage reports have speculated that WWE intends to book a trilogy of matches between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Since Stromwman won their previous encounter, Bray Wyatt is expected to win their match at Extreme Rules. Following that, both of them will probably square off for the WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam. This match might also mark the return of 'The Fiend'. This rivalry has immense potential, and hopefully, the WWE creative will book he feud in the best way possible.