Backstage fight breaks out ahead of NXT tonight

head of tonight's NXT, a vicious brawl has broken out between multiple stars backstage. In a video clip shared online, a fight was seen between Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory - the male members of NXT faction The Way, and long-time allies Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

In the video clip, security staff are seen attempting to calm down the situation and pull Gargano and Theory out of the building as the four men scream at one another in a heated moment.

The fallout comes ahead of this weekend's upcoming event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House. At the event, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne are both involved in the NXT Championship match. Also competing for the title this Sunday will be former champion Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and current titleholder Karrion Kross.

Elsewhere on the card at NXT TakeOver: In You House, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight will go head-to-head, and Mercedes Martinez will take on Xia Li. The NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line, with Raquel González facing off against Ember Moon.

Multiple segments have been announced for tonight's NXT

WWE have already announced many matches that will be taking place on NXT tonight. On the go-home show ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Poppy will be making another appearance as a musical guest.

As well as this, Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory will face off, fresh from their backstage fight earlier today. Ember Moon will also take on Raquel González's closest ally, Dakota Kai, ahead of the women's championship match this weekend.

Karrion Kross will be confronting his challengers on tonight's show ahead of their epic five-way bout on Sunday. Ted DiBiase will also be on NXT tonight, as he is making a "million dollar" announcement, and Killian Dain will also be in action against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

