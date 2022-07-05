[Watch] Backstage footage after Liv Morgan won her first WWE title at Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan had the greatest night of her career this past Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.

The show kicked off with the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and she shocked the world by capturing the MITB contract. The 28-year-old superstar wasted no time cashing in and defeated Ronda Rousey hours later to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Rousey had just defeated Natalya to retain the title but was hobbled due to being locked in the Sharpshooter during the match.

WWE posted a backstage look at Liv Morgan's night at WWE Money in the Bank. She joked that she would have done this years ago if she knew it felt this good to be champion. She also acknowledged how important the victory was for her fans.

"Often times I feel like I get so much support from the fans and it literally touches my heart. I feel bad because I feel like I'm not giving them anything to believe in, so tonight I have the opportunity to make it all worth it for them." [00:25 - 00:42]

After winning the women's MITB ladder match and capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship on the same night, Liv was already looking forward to the future.

"As crazy as it sounds, not that I thought the journey would end here, but I've already realized we are just getting started. This is just the very beginning, so I have a lot more work to do. I have a lot more to prove because I don't want to be just champion, I want to be the greatest women's champion that we've ever had." [02:43 - 03:08]

WWE fans react Liv Morgan becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion

The WWE Universe has been very positive in regards to Liv's memorable night at WWE Money in the Bank. However, many believe that WWE doesn't have plans to keep the SmackDown Women's Champion on her for long.

