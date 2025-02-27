Backstage issues with SmackDown's 3-hour format revealed (Exclusive)

It looks like WWE fans aren't the only ones who aren't too keen on SmackDown being three hours long. A new report has emerged indicating the backstage issues stemming from the blue brand having a third hour.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes and TC reported on the backstage sentiment about SmackDown being three hours. They reported that there are a few backstage personnel in WWE who aren't big fans of the three-hour format.

WrestleVotes elaborated, stating that those who aren't big on the three-hour format feel the quality of the show has suffered as a result of the extra hour. There was an initial thought that the extra hour would benefit underutilized talent, but that hasn't materialized so far.

Could the 3-hour SmackDown experiment lead to a permanent move back?

It's going to be interesting to see whether WWE decides to end the idea of SmackDown being three hours permanently. The good news for those not inclined to the format is that it will reportedly come to an end by the end of May.

Following that, the blue brand is expected to go back to the two-hour format. WWE is undoubtedly aware of the feedback that fans have, with the sentiment largely seeming to favor a return to two hours.

While three hours of TV will certainly mean hundreds of millions of dollars in extra revenue over a few years, there will likely be consideration backstage about whether it's worth it if interest in the program dwindles.

WWE has a home for the blue brand for the next few years in the USA Network. The company has historically been a valuable property for the USA Network, but there's likely going to be a lot of discussion about what the future of the show will look like as RAW gains momentum on Netflix.

