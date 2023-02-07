Backstage news on Brock Lesnar's status for tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar has not been advertised for WWE Monday Night RAW this week, but that does not mean he will fail to make an appearance on the television program.

According to Ringside News, the former WWE Champion will be on tonight's edition of RAW as a surprise. We have not seen Lesnar since the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, where he was eliminated in less than three minutes by Bobby Lashley and had a meltdown after being eliminated.

WWE @WWE



eliminates The Beast in the Men's BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE! @fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! https://t.co/vW8PtO9I0F

It appears that Lesnar is getting prepared for a match against Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 39 while also teasing a potential match against Gunther down the line.

Have Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar faced off before in WWE?

There have been five matches that saw both Lesnar and Lashley face off against one another, with two of them being singles matches.

Their first meeting was in a Fatal five-way for the WWE Championship at Day 1 Premium Live Event. Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns, but due to the latter testing positive for COVID-19, the company decided to move The Beast Incarnate to the Fatal four-way bout.

The former UFC heavyweight defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Big E to capture the championship. Lesnar, later on, defended the belt against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022, with All Mighty picking up a win and the title.

At Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar won the chamber match for the title by defeating AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins. They would go on to face off in a non-championship match at Crown Jewel 2022, where Brock won the match to split their head-to-head matchups at one win apiece.

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @_ConnerPW



I’m ready for Lesnar vs. Lashley III



#WWERaw #RawXXX twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Brock Lesnar has cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship for a second time.I’m ready for Lesnar vs. Lashley III Brock Lesnar has cost Bobby Lashley the United States Championship for a second time. I’m ready for Lesnar vs. Lashley III 🔥 #WWERaw #RawXXX twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RlpQMaQoB9

Wrestlemania 39 could be the spot where they have their rubber matchup and see who walks out victorious. Lashley has not been able to claim the United States Championship due to Lesnar's interference at RAW 30, so it will be interesting to see what path this story could take.

Are you interested in Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley happening at Wrestlemania 39? Tell us in the comments section below.

