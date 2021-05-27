Backstage news on Finn Balor's WWE future

WWE are yet to decide on the future of Finn Balor, but it looks like he will be staying with NXT for the foreseeable future. The Prince has admirers on the flagship shows, and his loss to Karrion Kross sparked rumors of a return to RAW or SmackDown.

As per @WrestleVotes, Monday Night RAW's creative team wants Finn Balor, and they have been asking for him for months. However, the WWE NXT crew also has plans for Balor, and unless the higher-ups decide on pushing him, he will remain with the yellow brand. They tweeted:

Regarding Finn Balor: I’m told members of the RAW creative team have asked for him for months now. No edict has come down from the top yet yanking him from Orlando. The NXT crew adores Balor so unless the main roster has major plans for him, I’d think he’s OK where he is. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

Finn Balor has a lot left to do in WWE

Finn Balor has revealed that he has a little bit of the demon left inside him. He used that gimmick a lot during his first stint in WWE NXT but now only uses The Prince persona in the ring.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast earlier this week, Finn Balor confirmed he is happy to be The Prince right now. He acknowledged that there is still life left in the demon and dropped a hint on it coming back. He said:

"There's still some life left in The Demon character, for sure. Right now, I'm very happy being The Prince. I feel like, as I said before, this is the most like my true self in my WWE tenure, so I'm very happy."

Finn Balor lost his chance to regain the WWE NXT Championship this week after losing to Karrion Kross. He is now at the back of the line after William Regal confirmed the next superstar to challenge the NXT Champion would be the winner of the triple threat match next week.

Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne will face each other next week to get an opportunity to face Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021.