Backstage news on a major change to a WrestleMania match - Reports

If you were confused by the finish of the match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at WrestleMania last night, it's probably because it was changed at the last minute.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the original plan, as of Friday, was for The Fiend to win, but that was changed at some point over the weekend.

Sapp reports those involved in the storyline haven't been given a true endgame. The only concrete thing was that when this storyline concludes, it will write Orton off WWE television for "a good period of time."

Whether the change to their match at WrestleMania altered the plans for Randy Orton remains to be seen.

Both Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon were said to be "instrumental" in the finish of the match fans saw last night, which really shouldn't come as a shock to anyone.

Despite the crowd loudly voicing their displeasure following the match last night, management reportedly "seemed happy" with how the finish went.

However, WWE talent who spoke to Fightful following the match were confused by the finish. So if you were left scratching your head following the conclusion of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, you're not alone.

Where the storyline between Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, and The Fiend goes from here is anybody's guess. Be sure to tune into WWE RAW tonight for the potential next chapter.

