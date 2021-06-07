Backstage news on Santana Garrett's WWE release - Reports

Santana Garrett, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, and Braun Strowman were all recently released from their WWE contracts.

Over the last few days, information has emerged regarding WWE's reasoning for the latest batch of releases, and there is now an update on Garrett's exit.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Santana Garrett's release was probably the least surprising among those backstage at WWE.

She was called up from NXT almost a year ago, but was never given a roster spot on RAW or SmackDown.

WWE called Santana Garrett up to the main roster almost a year ago

Sapp reports that although several creative pitches were made for Santana Garrett, WWE used none of them. The only one that came close was a trio including Chelsea Green and Vanessa Borne, which the former described as Charlie's Angels meets The Pussycat Dolls.

Back in March, both Garrett and Green chose to go to SmackDown in the hope of being seen by management backstage, which would lead to them being used on television.

Both women sent out tweets in front of the SmackDown logo, which generated buzz among the WWE Universe. Fans figured it meant they would be debuting on the blue brand soon after, but nothing materialized from that visit.

If Garrett's contract had her on the main roster, she would be under a 90-day non-compete deal. If she were still under her previous NXT deal, she would only be under a 30-day non-compete instead.

