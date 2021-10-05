Backstage news on the secrecy surrounding tonight's WWE Draft - Reports

Could tonight's WWE Draft prove to be a memorable one?

The 2021 WWE Draft will conclude tonight on WWE RAW, and it appears that the company has some surprises in store for tonight's broadcast.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE has been "extremely secretive" regarding the script for tonight's episode of RAW. So much so that the people who are usually in the know about what to expect for tonight's episode by now have no idea what to expect.

Secrecy seems to be an underlying theme of the 2021 WWE Draft. Johnson states that some of the talent who shifted brands Saturday morning on Talking Smack were not made aware of that fact until they saw it on social media like everybody else.

Superstars that might be on the move in the WWE Draft

There were several moves on night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, and it appears that RAW won't be any different.

One of the potential big surprises tonight, according to PWInsider, could be former NXT UK Champion WALTER, who is reportedly in the United States as of this weekend. Johnson reports that there has been recent interest within WWE to utilize WALTER more beyond NXT UK. A move to RAW or SmackDown would be a very surprising development in The General's career.

With Bianca Belair being drafted to RAW on Friday, it's expected that The Street Profits (or at the very least Montez Ford) would also be moved to RAW tonight. But that obviously hasn't been confirmed yet.

What do you expect to see on WWE RAW tonight? What surprises do you hope the WWE Draft will bring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

