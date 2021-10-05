×
Create
Notifications

Backstage news on the secrecy surrounding tonight's WWE Draft - Reports

It sounds like tonight&#039;s episode of WWE RAW could prove to be very interesting.
It sounds like tonight's episode of WWE RAW could prove to be very interesting.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon 2
Modified Oct 05, 2021 01:49 AM IST
News

Could tonight's WWE Draft prove to be a memorable one?

The 2021 WWE Draft will conclude tonight on WWE RAW, and it appears that the company has some surprises in store for tonight's broadcast.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE has been "extremely secretive" regarding the script for tonight's episode of RAW. So much so that the people who are usually in the know about what to expect for tonight's episode by now have no idea what to expect.

Secrecy seems to be an underlying theme of the 2021 WWE Draft. Johnson states that some of the talent who shifted brands Saturday morning on Talking Smack were not made aware of that fact until they saw it on social media like everybody else.

🔵 #WWEDraft Night 1 Thread 🔴🌟 Round 1 🌟Acknowledge him. The Head of the Table is staying on #SmackDown! @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/zW35m7nei8

Superstars that might be on the move in the WWE Draft

There were several moves on night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, and it appears that RAW won't be any different.

One of the potential big surprises tonight, according to PWInsider, could be former NXT UK Champion WALTER, who is reportedly in the United States as of this weekend. Johnson reports that there has been recent interest within WWE to utilize WALTER more beyond NXT UK. A move to RAW or SmackDown would be a very surprising development in The General's career.

With Bianca Belair being drafted to RAW on Friday, it's expected that The Street Profits (or at the very least Montez Ford) would also be moved to RAW tonight. But that obviously hasn't been confirmed yet.

Also Read

Rated R for RAW.Who else will join @EdgeRatedR on the 🔴 brand? Find out when The #WWEDraft continues TONIGHT on #WWERaw!🕗 8/7c
📺 @USA_Network https://t.co/NNCwlvuolI

What do you expect to see on WWE RAW tonight? What surprises do you hope the WWE Draft will bring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon 2
comments icon2 comments
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी