Reports: Backstage news on the three new NXT women's signings today

The WWE NXT women's division got even deeper this morning as the company announced the signings of Elayna Black, Priscilla Kelly, and Lacey Ryan. They will all compete in the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

All three women have been given new names. Black is now known as Cora Jade, Kelly is now known as Gigi Dolin, and Ryan is now known as Zoey Stark. It's being reported that the wheels have been in motion for WWE to sign these women to NXT for a few months now.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has had an interest in signing all three dating back to November of last year. Sapp reports that WWE has taken an "aggressive" approach to sign up free agents as of late, and these signings are the latest example of this.

WWE NXT has been interested in signing these three women for months now

WWE sources told Sapp that Black and Ryan were considered as a "guarantee" to be signed following their tryouts last year at the WWE Performance Center. It was also said that they have been interested in Kelly for a while now.

Jade (FKA as Black), who's been wrestling since 2018, has been seen on AEW Dark and was also a regular for the independent promotion Warrior Wrestling.

Stark (FKA as Ryan) has been wrestling since 2013 and was trained by Cheerleader Melissa and Allison Danger. In the past, she has appeared for IMPACT Wrestling and was a regular for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

Dolin (FKA as Kelly) got her start in the wrestling industry back in 2015. She was seen in NXT before back in 2018 as a part of the Mae Young Classic, where she lost in the first round to Deonna Purrazzo. She has also appeared for Evolve and AEW.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING



The bracket for the first-ever Women's #DustyCup was officially announced on @WWETheBump.https://t.co/ejhHg4B6PY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2021

Are you excited about the latest additions to the NXT women's division? Who would you like to see WWE sign next? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.